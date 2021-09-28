The Nagaon police have arrested the most wanted criminal arrested in Nagaon on Tuesday morning.

The most wanted criminal has been identified as Hafiz Uddin.

According to sources, Hafiz is a criminal who is connected with several crimes like gambling, women trafficking and drugs racketing.

The Nagaon Police have arrested Hafiz Uddin from Kadamoni area in Batadrawa of Nagaon district on Tuesday morning.

Along with Hafiz, another criminal named Nashir Uddin has also been arrested by the police of Nagaon today.

Meanwhile, the police is carrying out their further interrogation with the two arrested criminals.