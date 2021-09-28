Most Wanted Criminal Arrested In Nagaon

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Most Wanted Criminal
Representative Image

The Nagaon police have arrested the most wanted criminal arrested in Nagaon on Tuesday morning.

The most wanted criminal has been identified as Hafiz Uddin.

According to sources, Hafiz is a criminal who is connected with several crimes like gambling, women trafficking and drugs racketing.

Related News

ByPolls To 3 LS, 30 Assembly Seats Including 5 Of Assam On…

CM Sarma Launches E-Ticketing System For Majuli Jorhat Ferry…

IARI Develops India’s First Ever Non GM Herbicide…

TMC’s Sushmita Dev Elected To Rajya Sabha From West…

The Nagaon Police have arrested Hafiz Uddin from Kadamoni area in Batadrawa of Nagaon district on Tuesday morning.

Along with Hafiz, another criminal named Nashir Uddin has also been arrested by the police of Nagaon today.

Meanwhile, the police is carrying out their further interrogation with the two arrested criminals.

You might also like
National

Media Icon Pradeep Guha Critically ill, Diagnosed with Cancer

Assam

Assam’s COVID-19 deaths cross 100

Assam

Khelo India Youth Games: CM attends volunteers’ meet

Top Stories

US Yoga Enthusiast Allegedly Raped in Rishikesh By Local

Assam

Stand Against CAB Remains Unchanged: Manjit Mahanta

Top Stories

COVID-19 India: Recovery Rate Crosses 75%