Most Wanted Lashkar Terrorist Killed in J&K

In an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, three terrorists, including a top commander of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed.

The information has been shared by Police officials today.

The police also added that along with two other terrorists in an overnight encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district, Mudasir Pandit, who was wanted for several incidents of terrorism was also killed.

As per reports, Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the encounter took place in Gund Brath area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district.

Adding that the terrorist was involved in the death of councillors and civilians, IG Vijay Kumar said, “The killing of LeT commander Mudasir is a big relief for the local population.”

Reports also said that security forces launched a cordon and search operation late on Sunday night in the area following information about the presence of at least three terrorists, including Pandit, in the area.

As per the statements made by police officials of Kashmir, Pandit was wanted by security forces in many cases, including the killing of two Municipal councillors and a policeman during a meeting in Sopore in March this year.

Two policemen and two civilians were also killed during a terrorist attacke in Sopore last week. The police said Pandit and his accomplice were involved in the attack.