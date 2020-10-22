NationalTop Stories

Mother Kills Son In Suspected Human Sacrifice

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
215

In a shocking incident on Thursday, a woman while claiming she felt like a goddess allegedly axed her son to death in a suspected case of human sacrifice at a village in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 4:30 am when the woman, identified as one Suniabai Lodhi, attacked her 24-year old son with an axe, killing him instantly.

The woman, who is in her 50s, claimed she “felt like a goddess” in several occasions before and on the wee hours of Thursday, she felt the same way and attacked her son.

Related News

Navy’s First Batch Of Women Pilots Ready To Take-Off

Edward Snowden Granted Permanent Residency In Russia

Many Dead, Several Injured In Afghan-Taliban Conflict

‘INS Kavaratti’ Commissioned Into Navy

The police have arrested the woman and seized the weapon used in the attack. Further probe is underway.

You might also like
Regional

Ranganadi: NEEPCO to release water

Pratidin Exclusive

Barak coal syndicate | Politicians, top administrative and police officials allegedly…

Regional

Tinsukia Registers 416 COVID-19 Cases

Top Stories

Covid-19: 92 more patients discharged in Assam

Breakfast News

NEWS BREAKFAST @6

Regional

CBI raids residence of IFS Officer

Comments
Loading...