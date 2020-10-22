Mother Kills Son In Suspected Human Sacrifice

In a shocking incident on Thursday, a woman while claiming she felt like a goddess allegedly axed her son to death in a suspected case of human sacrifice at a village in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 4:30 am when the woman, identified as one Suniabai Lodhi, attacked her 24-year old son with an axe, killing him instantly.

The woman, who is in her 50s, claimed she “felt like a goddess” in several occasions before and on the wee hours of Thursday, she felt the same way and attacked her son.

The police have arrested the woman and seized the weapon used in the attack. Further probe is underway.