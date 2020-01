Mother of two children at Batadrava, namely Rupa Saikia, wife of Srimanta Baruwa has been missing since January 3.

Rupa’s husband Srimanta Baruwa filled an FIR in Batradrava Police station. Srimanta Baruwa informed Pratidin time reporter that his wife has been missing since January 3 while she was going to an NGO. Batadrava police started their initial investigation but there was no clue till now.

However local suspected that she might be a victim of women trafficking