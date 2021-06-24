Mother Old Age Home Conflict: Ajanta Neog Assures to Resolve the Issue

Assam Social Welfare Minister Ajanta Neog on Thursday visited Mother Old Age Home at Hatigaon to take stock of the conflict that arose between the Co-Founders of the shelter home on the instruction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking strong note of the unexpected turn of events at Mother Old Age Home located at Hatigaon in the city, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today ordered a probe into the latest developments. Chief Minister Sarma directed the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro to inquire into the unseemly circumstances and submit a report within 72 hours. The Chief Minister also asked the Social Welfare Minister to personally monitor the entire development and take appropriate steps accordingly.

Visiting the Old Age Home, the minister said that there is nothing to worry and that everything will be in right place. “These kinds of conflicts are common in a house and there will be solution to it. I also urged Monica and Utpal to resolve the issue and no conflict should arise in the future,” she said.

She further stated that the government will seek their advice. “I have been asked to visit the old age home once in a month. Even I couldn’t make out to come once in a month I will monitor the activities of the shelter home,” Neog added.

