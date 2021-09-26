Motok Community No Longer To Fall Under OBC Category: CM Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau
No Longer OBC
File Image

Motok Community will now have a different caste certificate and will no longer fall in the category of OBC caste, announced Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

The CM made this announcement while addressing the attendees of meeting in the Staff College in Khanapara, Guwahati today.

The meeting was held at the staff college today to discuss on the Motok community development on Sunday in presence of the CM.

CM Sarma also said that there will be a separate Motok Bhawan made in Guwahati especially for the Motok Community.

He further added that the community will have their own caste certificates and will no longer be amalgamated with the OBC caste.

There will also be special reservation for Motok community teachers in Schools around Assam from now onwards.

The Chief Minister further promised to evict the illegal settlement in the Mayamora Satra.

