MoU Signed Between NBBD & Assam Govt

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing programme between National Dairy Development Board and Government of Assam at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in presence of Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed the day as historic which will transform the dairy sector in Assam. The MoU would herald a new era of rural economic development by augmenting dairy sector developmentand generating livelihood opportunities.

As per the MoU, a joint venture company of NDDB and Assam Govt would be set up for Rs 2000 crore with the target of processing 10 lakh litres of milk through 6 new milk processing units in 7 years. This would benefit more than 1,75,000 dairy farmers of Assam and increase their earnings, he informed.

Under this MoU, two cattle-feed and organic manure manufacturing units would also be set up. Import of high yielding cattle breeds and artificial insemination would also be taken up. Foundation stone of expansion project of Purabi Dairy was also laid today which would increase its production capacity from 60 to 150 thousand litres per day (TLPD).

Saying that dairy farmers would be provided subsidy for market price fluctuation of their produce, the Chief Minister urged all dairy cooperatives must engage in healthy competitions for economic growth of Assam and they would be helped by the state government. He also stressed on multi cropping and diversification of agricultural practices with hard work and dedication.

“With this project, the mission of Atmanirbhar Assam begins in real earnest and we are confident of minimising our reliance on other states for milk and other food products. With growth of GDP and per capita income in Assam, people’s spending on meat, milk products etc have increased and Assam must become self-reliant in meeting its own requirement without depending on other states to stop the revenue flow” the Chief Minister said.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying ParshottamRupala, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora also spoke at the programme which was attended by Mizoram Veterinary Minister Dr K Beichhua, NBBD Chairman MeeneshShah among others.