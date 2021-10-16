Mount Harriet Of Kalapani To Be Renamed As Mount Manipur: Amit Shah

In a fitting tribute to the freedom fighters from Manipur, the central government has decided to rename Mount Harriet at Kalapani in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as Mount Manipur on Saturday.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced this while addressing a public rally at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Mount Harriet, where Manipur’s Maharaja Kulchandra Dhwaj Singh and 22 other freedom fighters were imprisoned, would be renamed as Mount Manipur in their honor.

Moreover, the centre has also announced that it will assist the Manipur government in constructing a memorial site at Mount Manipur (Mount Harriet) in Andaman Nicobar Island.

Chief Minister of Manipur Biren Singh has expressed happiness over the announcement by the central government.

Manipur CM Biren Singh said in a tweet, “In a fitting tribute to Maharaja Kulachandra & other Manipuri freedom fighters imprisoned at Mt Harriet in Kalapani, Hon’ HM Sh @AmitShah Ji has renamed Mt Harriet as Mt Manipur. We’re immensely thankful to PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for such a great honor to our heroes.”

He added: “…the Central Govt will assist Manipur in establishing a memorial site at Mt Manipur in Andaman Nicobar Island. The process for signing lease agreement between Andaman Government and Manipur Government is under process.”