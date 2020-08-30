MP: 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Building Collapse

At least one person was killed and three others were injured when a building collapsed in Sehore district’s Ashta in Madhya Pradesh. The building collapsed on Saturday night following incessant rains in the region, reported news agency ANI.

The report stated that one person has died in the Ashta building collapse while the injured have been shifted to a local hospital.

SDM Ashta Ravi Varma said, “Four people got trapped under the debris after the building collapsed due to heavy rains in Ashta. While three were rescued with the help of a JCB machine, a 13-year-old child lost her life.”

The building belonged to Pappu Qureshi. As soon as the authorities were informed, they reached the building collapse site to rescue those trapped under the debris.

On Saturday, water entered the Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal as the level of Bada Talab increased due to incessant rainfall in the region.