MP: 6 Youths Killed In Road Mishap, Drunk Driving Suspected

Six young men were killed when their vehicle rammed into a parked tanker in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore during the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased, who were identified as Rishi Pawar (19), Sonu Jat (23), Chandrabhan Raghuvanshi (23), Suraj (25), Dev (28), and Sumit Singh Yadav (30), were returning from a party when the mishap happened.

According to inspector Nar Pal Singh, an employee of a nearby petrol pump heard a loud “blast-like” sound and upon reaching the spot, he saw the car in a disfigured state.

“All the youths were believed to be drunk. The car was damaged badly in the accident. Four of the killed youth’s body’s parts were severed by the impact,” the inspector said.

“Two persons were rushed to hospital where they died while under treatment,” he added.

Further, the bodies were handed over to their respective families after post-mortem.