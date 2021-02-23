NationalTop Stories

MP: 6 Youths Killed In Road Mishap, Drunk Driving Suspected

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy - ANI
188

Six young men were killed when their vehicle rammed into a parked tanker in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore during the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased, who were identified as Rishi Pawar (19), Sonu Jat (23), Chandrabhan Raghuvanshi (23), Suraj (25), Dev (28), and Sumit Singh Yadav (30), were returning from a party when the mishap happened.

According to inspector Nar Pal Singh, an employee of a nearby petrol pump heard a loud “blast-like” sound and upon reaching the spot, he saw the car in a disfigured state.

Related News

Guwahati: Ambulance Catches On Fire, Patient Rescued

Uttarakhand Disaster: 136 Missing Persons To Be Declared…

India Allows Pak to Use Its Airspace For Imran Khan’s Sri…

6 Dead In Karnataka Quarry Blast, PM Modi Condoles

“All the youths were believed to be drunk. The car was damaged badly in the accident. Four of the killed youth’s body’s parts were severed by the impact,” the inspector said.

“Two persons were rushed to hospital where they died while under treatment,” he added.

Further, the bodies were handed over to their respective families after post-mortem.

You might also like
Regional

Biswanath: AASU, AJYCP stage protest against BJP’s ‘peace’ rally

Top Stories

Major Reshuffle In Assam Police

National

Sonia Gandhi to Remain Congress’s Interim President

Top Stories

CAB: Zubeen reiterates his stand

Regional

Assam goes to Phase- III poll tomorrow

Regional

Zubeen Garg defamation case – One more arrested

Comments
Loading...