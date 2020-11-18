Top StoriesNational

MP: CM Shivraj Chouhan Announces “Cow Cabinet”

By Pratidin Bureau
74

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced the formation of a “Cow Cabinet” within the state government for the protection of cows in the state.

The Chief Minister informed that the “Cow Cabinet” will comprise of Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, and Home and Farmer Welfare departments.

“It has been decided to set up a “Cow Cabinet” for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the “Cow Cabinet”,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Related News

Mirza: Journalists Stage Protest Against Assaulting Milan…

Anti-CAA Protest Held At Ghy Club

FIFA Cancels U-17 Women’s World Cup

Congress Opens Doors for Alliance with BPF: Ripun Bora

“The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa,” he added.


You might also like
Regional

Wildlife Week Celebrated at Assam State Zoo

National

One Killed, 5 trapped in Uttarakhand Landslide

Top Stories

World War II Bomb Explodes in Poland

Uncategorized

eAdhyayanam: Assamese entrepreneurs script success story

Sports

FIFA Cancels U-17 Women’s World Cup

National

Parliament session likely to be extended by 10 days

Comments
Loading...