MP: CM Shivraj Chouhan Announces “Cow Cabinet”

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced the formation of a “Cow Cabinet” within the state government for the protection of cows in the state.

The Chief Minister informed that the “Cow Cabinet” will comprise of Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, and Home and Farmer Welfare departments.

“It has been decided to set up a “Cow Cabinet” for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the “Cow Cabinet”,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

“The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa,” he added.



