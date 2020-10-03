MP: Gang-Raped Woman Kills Self

The 33-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by three men earlier this week, died by suicide inside her house in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district on Friday.

The victim’s family alleged that the woman distressed over the local police not registering a case, although the family reported it to the local police outpost three days ago.

They further alleged that instead of registering a case against the accused, the police made her husband and relatives were detained at the police outpost and allowed them to go only the next day.

The police on Friday registered a case of gang-rape against the three accused, two of whom belong to the deceased woman’s caste only. Two of the three gang-rape accused have been arrested.

Additionally, a case of abetment to die by suicide was registered against a woman Leela Bai and the father of one of the gang-rape accused of provoking the woman to end life. One of the two accused identified as Motilal Chaudhary was arrested.