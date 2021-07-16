MP Gaurav Gogoi Writes To PM Modi To Increase Supply of Vaccines In Assam

Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an increment in the supply of vaccines to the state amid a shortfall of the jabs in recent weeks.

Assam has been witnessing a severe shortage in vaccination supply as evidenced by the Chief Minister of Assam’s demand for more vaccines for the state in a recent review meeting, Gaurav Gogoi stated in his letter to the Prime Minister.

The Kaliabor MP also pointed to the state government’s failure to meet its vaccination objectives to further establish his point in his letter.

Gaurav Gogoi also said, “The state government of Assam had launched an enhanced vaccination drive last month with a target of administering three lakh vaccines daily for ten days. The drive achieved its target of three lakh vaccines only on two of the ten days, with the number of total doses dropping to an abysmal 13,511 on June 30.”

Gogoi further pointed to the shutting of over 80% operational vaccination centres during the drive due to lack of adequate vaccination supply as proof that the vaccination programme is not going as per plan.

According to analysis and reports by certain experts, only 29.1% of Assam s population has received at least one dose and a mere 5.69% of Assam s population is fully vaccinated, said MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Gogoi also said, “According to analysis by experts at the current rate of vaccination (daily average recorded from June 21, 2021-June 30, 2021) Assam will take another 81 months to vaccinate its entire population failing to meet the government’s target of vaccinating the entire population by the end of 2021.”