MP Govt. in crisis; 17 MLAs Put Kamal Nath Govt On Edge

Madhya Pradesh has plunged into a political crisis after 17 MLAs of the ruling Congress party apparently went missing on Tuesday.

The MLAs, who are believed to be supporters of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, were traced to Bengaluru in Karnataka. Following the developments of Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called a late-night meeting of his cabinet.

Sources say 17 Congress MLAs — including six ministers — supporting Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia were flown by a chartered plane to Bengaluru in BJP-ruled Karnataka.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is seen to be a rival of Kamal Nath, has maintained silence on the developments in Madhya Pradesh.