MP: Nine Puppies Allegedly Burnt To Death, FIR Lodged

In a shocking incident, a total of nine puppies were allegedly burned to death by unknown men in Madhya Pradesh’s YD Nagar area in Mandsaur district, TOI reported.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection to the heinous crime under IPC Section 429 (committing mischief by killing or maiming cattle or other animals).

“We have lodged an FIR based on reports from the local media persons and some videos which wert viral on social media,” said Mansaur SP Siddharth Choudhury.

According to the police, the incident occurred on a vacant piece of land in a residential area where some people burnt shrubs and bushes apparently to keep snakes and other animals away. The complainant, upon reaching the spot, saw a blaze on the vacant area and claimed that nine puppies were burnt to death in the fire.

The police however said only one carcass has been found at the spot so far. Investigation is underway.