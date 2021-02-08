Top StoriesNational

MP: Nine Puppies Allegedly Burnt To Death, FIR Lodged

By Pratidin Bureau
72

In a shocking incident, a total of nine puppies were allegedly burned to death by unknown men in Madhya Pradesh’s YD Nagar area in Mandsaur district, TOI reported.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection to the heinous crime under IPC Section 429 (committing mischief by killing or maiming cattle or other animals).

“We have lodged an FIR based on reports from the local media persons and some videos which wert viral on social media,” said Mansaur SP Siddharth Choudhury.

Related News

1,300 Smuggled Turtles Recovered In Kanpur

5,133 Ceasefire Violations By Pakistan In 2020: Defence…

Rajya Sabha Passes J&K Reorganization (Amendment) Bill

Diplomatic Talks Can Resolve India-Nepal Border Issues: Oli

According to the police, the incident occurred on a vacant piece of land in a residential area where some people burnt shrubs and bushes apparently to keep snakes and other animals away. The complainant, upon reaching the spot, saw a blaze on the vacant area and claimed that nine puppies were burnt to death in the fire.

The police however said only one carcass has been found at the spot so far. Investigation is underway.

You might also like
Regional

Kamrup Administration Declares Feb 3 as Local Holiday

National

Forces kill Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in J&K

Regional

Last charge sheet filed in APSC scam

Top Stories

Puja gate collapses in Karimganj

Sports

Assam Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Among 29 Recommended For Arjuna Awards

Regional

“DOORS ALWAYS OPEN TO CONG MLAs” – NPP

Comments
Loading...