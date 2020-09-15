MP Ripun Bora Demands Revival of Assam Paper Mills

Congress MP Ripun Bora on Tuesday criticized the government for shutting down two government paper mill factories in Nagaon and Cachar and demanded their immediate revival.

Bora raised the issue in a Rajya Sabha meeting on Tuesday and demanded their immediate revival.

“Paper mills were shut down during self-reliant India sloganeering. They shut down the two paper mills and will import from China instead,” he said during a Rajya Sabha meeting.

Both these mills under Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) have been non-functional since past few years after Centre shut them down.

The mill workers have also not received their salaries for more than three years.