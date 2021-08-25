MP Vincent Pala Appointed Meghalaya Congress President

Shillong MP Vincent H Pala on Wednesday was appointed the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president by All India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi.

The former Union Minister replaced outgoing MPCC president Dr. Celestine Lyngdoh.

AICC secretary KC Venugopal stated in a press statement, “Congress president has appointed Vincent H Pala, MP as the president of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect”.

Meanwhile, the working presidents of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) have been appointed too. They are the former education minister and East Shillong MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh; MLA James Lyngdoh and Mendipathar MLA Marthon Sangma.

“The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president Dr Celestine Lyngdoh,” the statement read, adding, Ampareen Lyngdoh has been relieved as Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary.