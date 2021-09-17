MS Dhoni Among 15 Member Defence Ministry Panel To Review NCC

Former India cricket captain and Lieutenant Colonel (Hon) of Indian Territorial Army – MS Dhoni has been named in the 15-member panel constituted by the defence ministry to review National Cadet Corps (NCC), reported a local media.

The committee is headed by former MP Baijayant Panda. Other panellists includes former union minister Colonel (Retd) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, principal economic advisor in finance ministry Sanjeev Sanyal and Jamia Millia Islamia vice chancellor Najma Akhtar.

The committee has been constituted for a comprehensive review of the NCC in order to make it more relevant in changing times, said the defence ministry.

“The terms of reference of the committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation-building and national developmental efforts in various sectors,” the defence ministry added.

The ministry further aims to “propose measures for gainful engagement of its Alumni for the betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study and recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum”.

Businessman Anand Mahindra has also been included in the panel apart from Dhoni.

Anand Mahindra, who featured in Fortune Magazine’s list of The World’s 50 Greatest Leaders in 2014, has been a contributor to India’s defence manufacturing programmes through his business’s defence vertical, added the report.