EntertainmentNational

MS Dhoni To Produce Mythological Web Series

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August, will be producing a mythological sci-fi web-series under his production company Dhoni Entertainment.

Dhoni made his debut as a producer last year with docu series “Roar of the Lion”. It was directed by Kabir Khan.

Dhoni Entertainment will now produce a series which is an adaptation of an unpublished book by debutant author.

Related News

Anurag Kashyap Summoned In Alleged Rape Case

Babri Masjid Demolition Case: All 32 Accused Acquitted

Elona Holmes – The New Sherlock

Sonu Sood Gets UNDP’s Spcl Humanitarian Award

His wife Sakshi Dhoni, who is the managing direction of the production company, said the upcoming series is a “thrilling adventure”.

According to Sakshi, the book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Agori who has been captured at a high tech facility. The secrets which will be revealed by this Agori as the series progresses could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming.

The cast and location of the series is currently being worked on.

You might also like
Top Stories

RTI activist Dulal Bora in govt axe cry

Regional

Congress is experiencing sleepless nights: Modi in Moran

National

New mob lynching law being considered by the Centre

Top Stories

COVID-19 Russia: Rich Given Early Access To Vaccine

Top Stories

BSNL mass retirement: 78k employees opt for VRS

Regional

3.5 km flag decorates Baksa this I-Day

Comments
Loading...