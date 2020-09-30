MS Dhoni To Produce Mythological Web Series

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August, will be producing a mythological sci-fi web-series under his production company Dhoni Entertainment.

Dhoni made his debut as a producer last year with docu series “Roar of the Lion”. It was directed by Kabir Khan.

Dhoni Entertainment will now produce a series which is an adaptation of an unpublished book by debutant author.

His wife Sakshi Dhoni, who is the managing direction of the production company, said the upcoming series is a “thrilling adventure”.

According to Sakshi, the book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Agori who has been captured at a high tech facility. The secrets which will be revealed by this Agori as the series progresses could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming.

The cast and location of the series is currently being worked on.