Mukesh Khanna Announces Shaktimaan Trilogy

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who is best known for his role in the hit TV show Shaktimaan, has announced that he will be making a trilogy based on the superhero.

He informed the same through an instagram post on Friday.

“Ab baat duniya ko batane layak ho gai hai ki Shaktimaan dobara abtarit ho raha hai. Ji haan Shaktimaan ke doston , ab officially ye bata raha hoon ki main Shaktimaan 2 le kar aa raha hoon,” he posted.

Translating to English – “It’s time to tell the world that Shaktimaan is being reincarnated. Yes, friends of Shaktimaan, I am now officially stating that I am bringing Shaktimaan 2 soon. That too not on TV channel or OTT but as a trilogy, in the form of three films on the big screen.”

In the second part of his post, Mukesh Khanna added – “Details dheere dheere hum disclose karenge. Filhaal itna bata sakta hoon ek bahut bade production house ke saath maine haath milaya hai is himalayan task ko anjaam dene ke liye.”

Translating to English – “Details will be disclosed gradually. For now, I can say that I have collaborated with a big production house to bring his Herculean task to life.”

Khanna also stated that the new Shaktimaan films will be bigger than Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish, and also Shahrukh Khan’s Ra.One.

Khanna also shared the link of a Bollywood Hungama report, which states that work on the first film of the Shaktimaan series will begin in 2021.

Shaktimaan is said to be India’s first superhero show, which aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005. Mr Khanna played the famous superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri in it.