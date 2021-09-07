Top StoriesWorld

Mullah Hasan Akhund To Lead New Taliban Govt In Afghanistan

By Pratidin Bureau

After three weeks of recapturing Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday finally formed a new government which will be led by the Mullah Hasan Akhond and

During a press conference, the Taliban’s chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid informed the new Afghanistan government will only be ‘acting’.

Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule in the late 1990s.

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who had led talks with the United States and signed the deal that led to America’s final withdrawal from Afghanistan, will be one of two deputies to Akhund.

The second deputy will be Maulvi Hannafi, the Acting Minister of Defense will be Mullah Yaqoub and the Acting Minister of Interior will be Serajuddin Haqqani.

