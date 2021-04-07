Multiple Domestic Homicides Reported In Assam

Assam police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife in Gossaigaon’s Kachugaon area.

As per sources, family dispute is believed to be the reason of the crime. The deceased wife was identified as one Laxmimini Soren.

Similar incident was reported in Merapani’s Bholaguri where a husband allegedly killed his wife over a quarrel.

The husband was arrested soon after. The deceased wife was identified as one Ilasi Bora.

In another instance, a husband was murdered by his wife in Chaygaon’s Jorsimalu village.

The husband, identified as one Akkesh Ali, was missing since April 5. The murder came to light after an FIR was filed against the wife. Investigation is underway.