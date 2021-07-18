Mumbai: 15 Killed In Different Rain-Related Incidents

In two different incidents of wall collapse at Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai due to heavy rains led to the sad demise of atleast 15 people in the wee hours of Sunday.

Twelve people have lost their lives after a wall of a house collapsed in Vashi Naka of Chembur at 1 am today. The wall collapsed due to a landslide.

As per Mumbai’s fire brigade team, 16 persons were rescued from the debris of the wall collapse in Chembur.

While, three people were killed in Mumbai’s Vikroli area after a building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Two persons were injured and were sent to a nearby hospital, the official said to Mint.

NDRF Deputy Commandant Ashish Kumar was quoted as saying in an India Today report, “Three bodies have been recovered and five-six more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Vikhroli area following incessant rainfall in Mumbai.”

Rescue operations for the people trapped are underway, said NDRF.