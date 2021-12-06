Mumbai: 2 More Cases of Omicron Reported, India’s Tally at 23

Mumbai reported two more cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Monday, taking Maharashtra’s tally to 10, as per the report of National Institute of Virology.

According to reports, the patients who are vaccinated with Pfizer’s COVID vaccine had no symptoms and are presently admitted at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai.

The 37-year-old man, who tested positive for the new variant, had returned from South Africa’s Johannesburg to Mumbai on November 25. His 36-year-old friend, who had returned from the US on November 25 has also tested positive for the Omicron variant. Five high-risk and 315 low-risk contacts of both the patients have been traced, and further tracing are currently underway, reported India Today.

With the new cases, India’s total tally of the new variant jumped to 23 on Monday.

The first two cases of Omicron were reported in Karnataka, followed by one in Gujarat’s Jamnagar and another in Maharashtra. On Sunday, seven more cases were reported in Maharashtra’s Pune district, while Rajasthan’s Jaipur confirmed nine cases of the Omicron variant. In Delhi, a man was found to be infected with the new variant and has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: 50.86 km Stretch of Narengi-Bhakatgaon Road Renames After Homen Borgohain