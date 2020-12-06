Top StoriesNational

Mumbai: 20 Injured In Cylinder Explosion

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
60

Atleast 20 persons have been severely injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a residential building in south Mumbai’s Lalbaug area on Sunday morning, officials have said.

Two fire brigades and jumbo tankers were present at the site of the incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, reported news agency ANI.

According to an NDTV report, the fire department said a “Level-1” (minor) fire had broken out in one of the apartments in the building which led to the gas cylinder explosion.

Related News

Farmers’ Protest: Vijender Singh To Return Khel Ratna…

Assam Girl Rescued In Bihar

Fire Breaks Out AT G.S. Road

36 UK MPs Seek Intervention In Farmers’ Protests

“Residents reported the fire at 7:23 am and it took fire officials nearly 30 minutes to put the flames out”, officials said.

All the injured residents have been admitted to the hospital.

You might also like
Regional

DGP welcomes militants into mainstream

Regional

AASU calls for 100 hour ONGC Bandh

World

Arif Alvi sworn in as 13th President of Pakistan

Regional

ABSU Condemns Acts Of Violence, Firing

Regional

Pregnant Woman Carried 7km on Bamboo Stretcher, Delivers Twins

Regional

Sahitya Sabha Poll: Padum Rajkhowa withdraws nomination

Comments
Loading...