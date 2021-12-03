Mumbai: 9 International Travelers Including 1 from SA Test Positive for COVID

Nine international travelers, including one from South Africa testing positive for COVID-19 after arriving at Mumbai International Airport between November 10-December 2, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

The BMC has sent the samples of the patients for genome sequencing to find out if they are positive for the new variant ‘Omicron’, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday informed that two people have tested positive for the Omicron variant in Karnataka.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as ‘Omicron’. The WHO has classified Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’.

