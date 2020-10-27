NationalTop Stories

Mumbai Actor Stabbed For Allegedly Rejecting Proposal

By Pratidin Bureau
Actor Malvi Malhotra, who works in the hindi film industry in Mumbai, was stabbed three times with a knife by a person who met her as a producer. He allegedly attacked her for turning down his marriage proposal.

Malhotra has been admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital is currently undergoing treatement.

The man, who was later identified as one Yogeshkumar Mahipal Singh, reportedly came in an Audi car, attacked her after being turned down and sped away.

“The crime took place under the Versova police’s jurisdiction (north Mumbai). A case of attempt to murder and stalking has been filed against him. We have started a hunt to arrest the accused,” Mumbai Police spokesperson S Chaitanya said.

As per reports, Malhotra came in contact with Singh in 2019 through Facebook and met him in January this year. Being a producer, he also asked her to collaborate on a video album. Recently, Singh had proposed to her and she refused and even blocked him on social media.

