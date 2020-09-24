Mumbai Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 41

The death tally in the Bhiwandi building collapse, which took place in Mumbai’s Thane area on Monday, has now pushed to 41, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) informed.

Among the deceased, 18 were children between the age group of two to fifteen including three toddlers. Furthermore, the NDRF said that a total of 25 people have been rescued so far.

The three-storey building accommodating around 150 individuals in 40 flats collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.

Two civic officials have been suspended and an offence has been registered against the building owner, an official said to Mint.

The building was not in the list of dilapidated structures of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, the official further added.