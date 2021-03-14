Mumbai Cop Arrested By NIA In Ambani Bomb Scare Case

National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai.

“Sachin Waze API Mumbai Police Crime Branch has been arrested for his role and involvement in Placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road (near Mukesh Ambani’s house) on 25th February 2021,” said an official statement of NIA.

Waze was summoned to the NIA office on Saturday to record his statement, in connection with the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai. The API was arrested under section 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

Sachin Waze is also being probed for the mysterious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran. ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case.

Allegations were levelled against him in connection with the case, Waze, who was leading the investigating of Hiren’s death in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters. (ANI)