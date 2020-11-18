Mumbai Cops Summon Kangana Ranaut, Her Sister

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel were asked to appear before them by Mumbai police on November 23 and 24 respectively over their “objectionable comments” on social media aimed at spreading communal tension.

Prior to this, Mumbai police summoned the actor and her sister on October 26 and 27 respectively but failed to do so. They were later asked to appear on November 9 and 10 but did not do so as well.

As per reports, Kangana had informed police that she was busy with a wedding in the family and will be available after November 15. Both the sisters were booked for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their social media posts.

The Bandra metropolitan magistrate’s court last month ordered police to investigate a complaint filed by Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed, referring to the tweets and other statements of Ms Ranaut and her sister.

Subsequently, Bandra police registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister under various sections of the law such as promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments, sedition and common intention and also asked them to appear before the police.