Mumbai Court Orders FIR Against Kangana Ranaut

The metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra on Saturday asked Mumbai Police to register an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for spreading religious disharmony through tweets.

The order was passed on Friday by Jaydeo Y Ghule as the court responded to a complaint by petitioner Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed.

In his petition, Sayeed said, “Kangana Ranaut is defaming Bollywood as the hub of nepotism and portraying people working in the film industry as drug addicts, communally biased, and murderers through social media posts and TV interviews,” and added, “creating divisions between Hindu artists and Muslim artists”.

The allegations are based upon the comments made on electronic media – Twitter and interviews – and a thorough investigation by an expert is necessary,” the court said and asked to “initiate necessary action and investigation against the actor and her sister under relevant provisions of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).”

The petition also said, “It is disturbing the peace and creating communal tension. She also termed Shiv Sena Babur as Sena and made controversial remarks on the Palghar incident. She also said one particular community is dividing society on religious lines.”

Sayyed is a casting director and fitness trainer. He sought registration of the FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings) and 124A (sedition) against the actor and her sister.