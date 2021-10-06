Mumbai Cruise Raid: 4 More Accused In NCB Custody Till Oct 14

A Mumbai court on Wednesday sent four more persons, who were arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 14. A total of 16 people have been arrested in this connection.

The four persons–Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, and Bhaskar Arora– were arrested by NCB on Tuesday, and produced before the court today.

Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra, and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai’s Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.

Meanwhile, four others — Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya, and Avin Sahu were remanded to NCB custody till October 11 by the court on Tuesday.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night.