Mumbai | Ex Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Suspended

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh has been suspended by Maharashtra government. The government has initiated disciplinary proceedings in respect of certain irregularities and lapses committed by him, including unauthorized absence from duty.

Singh has also been ordered to not leave the headquarters without the permission of the state DGP. Singh would be paid subsistence allowance, dearness allowance and other allowances as admissible under Rule 4 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on production of certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment, business, profession or vocation, said the official order.

The Maharashtra government accepted IAS officer Debashish Chakraborty’s report on former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh. Chakraborty had conducted an inquiry against Singh for violation of All India Civil Service Rules.

A departmental inquiry has been conducted bt the Maharashtra Home department against Param Bir Singh for administrative lapses.

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had signed the suspension file on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Assam: Transport Minister Patowary Orders Suspension Of IWT Officials