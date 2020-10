Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 111-Year Old Ismail Building

A fire broke out near Jumma Masjid in Masjid Bunder’s Cutlery market in Mumbai on Sunday.

The incident happened on the first floor of Ismail building in the Fort area of South Mumbai.

Five fire tenders are present at the spot. No injuries have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Operation is currently underway to douse the fire.