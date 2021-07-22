Mumbai: Local Train Services Hit due to Heavy Downpour

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert warning for Maharashtra capital Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country’s financial capital.

Heavy rainfall led to massive waterlogging disrupting the local train services and vehicular traffic across several locations in the city.

Train services were disrupted, villages were marooned in Thane and Palghar districts as heavy rainfall was recorded the night and on Thursday morning.

According to reports, a bridge at Sapgaon in Sahapur taluka of Thane suffered extensive damage while Modak Sagar dam in Sahapur overflowed Thursday night. Two gates were opened to release the water.

Due to heavy downpour, railway tracks were submerged in Badlapur Vangni section. Mumbai Solapur train stuck.

The reports stated that Mumbai received heavy rainfall on July 21. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that 68.72 mm of rainfall was recorded in the island city area of Mumbai, 58.75 mm in eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 58.24 mm of rain in 10 hours since 8 am of July 21.

The weatherman has also projected heavy downpour in Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal districts which are located in Maharashtra’s East Vidarbha region. Notably, an ‘orange’ alert has been issued by the IMD for the particular area.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and extends between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

“Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 48 hours. Hence, the monsoon is expected to remain active over Vidarbha from July 21-23,” the IMD stated in its statement.

The IMD has predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for Pune district.

