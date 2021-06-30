NationalTop Stories

Mumbai Model Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Building In Noida

By Pratidin Bureau

A Mumbai based model has died after allegedly falling off from a building in Greater Noida late Monday.

Initial investigations revealed that Priya alias Bhavna Gautam (24) had committed suicide, however, no suicide note was found, police said.

As per reports, Priya had come to her sister’s house who lived in the fourth floor of the building from where she reportedly jumped off.

Related News

Twitter Booked By Delhi Police Over Access To ‘Child…

2 IRBn Jawans Held For Drug Peddling In Arunachal

Chirang: Women and Child Counselling Center Inaugurated in…

Assam Reports 2,627 Fresh Covid Cases, 27 Deaths

According to police, her boyfriend had arrived from Mumbai and had a party at the house. The family members were not happy about it and scolded her. Her boyfriend went back later, which made Priya very upset.

She also reportedly talked about dying several times to her family members after the incident.

Police also said that her family members did not file a complaint late night in the matter.

Investigation on the matter is currently underway.

Also Read: Twitter Booked By Delhi Police Over Access To ‘Child Pornography’
You might also like
Assam

Assam BJP MLA Criticizes NRC

Top Stories

News Breakfast @6

Assam

Meghalaya extends lockdown to April 30

Entertainment

Anil Kapoor and Sonam K Ahuja to share screen in ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa…

Top Stories

Lockdown: Want to buy fresh fish in Guwahati?

Election 2021

“PM Modi Did Not Keep A Single Promise In Assam”: Priyanka Gandhi

Comments
Loading...