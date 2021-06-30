Mumbai Model Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Building In Noida

A Mumbai based model has died after allegedly falling off from a building in Greater Noida late Monday.

Initial investigations revealed that Priya alias Bhavna Gautam (24) had committed suicide, however, no suicide note was found, police said.

As per reports, Priya had come to her sister’s house who lived in the fourth floor of the building from where she reportedly jumped off.

According to police, her boyfriend had arrived from Mumbai and had a party at the house. The family members were not happy about it and scolded her. Her boyfriend went back later, which made Priya very upset.

She also reportedly talked about dying several times to her family members after the incident.

Police also said that her family members did not file a complaint late night in the matter.

Investigation on the matter is currently underway.