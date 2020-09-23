Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging In Several Parts, Trains Suspended

Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. The weather department has warned of a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall received in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Wednesday was recorded at 286.4mm in Santacruz, 147.8mm in Colaba, 119.8mm in Thane, 39.5mm in Ratnagiri and 42.1mm in Dhanu.

Mumbai’s civic body – the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted that the train services on the Central and Harbour lines have been suspended due to the floods.

“Tracks are submerged. It is not safe to run a local train till water level goes down. Looking at safety of commuters, it is decided to shut the services till water recedes,” said CPRO CR, Shivaji Sutar.

In view of the situation, the BMC has appealed to non-essential business establishments to remain closed today.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, in a statement, said that people living in vulnerable places may take caution and also warned about traffic disruptions and power cuts.