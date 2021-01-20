Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

The bail plea of former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Patho Dasgupta, who was arrested last year in December in the alleged TRP scam, has been rejected by a Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday.

As per reports, his advocates Arjun Thakur and Shardul Thakur sought the bail stating that no TV channel or advertiser has filed a cheating complaint against him in the TRP rigging case.

They also argued that his health is in fragile condition as he was admitted in a Mumbai hospital in an unconscious state due to his blood sugar shooting up. They reiterated that it happen again if he stays in jail.

In response, the prosecution stated that if he was granted bail, there was a high possibility that Dasgupta could tamper with evidence as according to the recent Whatsapp chat leaks between Goswami and Dasgupta, Goswami allegedly assured him of influence from sources as high profile as the PMO.

The former BARC CEO is accused of misusing his top position to help Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV manipulate its TRP ratings and bring the channel to number one position. It is further alleged that Dasgupta received huge amount of money from Republic TV for the same, with which he bought jewellery and other valuables.

Earlier on January 4, his lawyers had moved the sessions court after his bail plea was rejected by the magistrate court. They will now move the Bombay High court, they said.