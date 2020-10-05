Mumbai: Woman Falls In Drain, Body Surfaces At Sea 20km Away

A body of a 32-year old woman who fell into an exposed drain in Mumbai’s Ghatkoper area a couple of days ago, was found floating in the Arabian Sea near the Haji Ali Dargah coast, 20 kms away from the drain that she fell in.

According to Ghatkoper police as reported by NDTV, the woman fell into the drain in the northeastern suburb of Asalfa on Saturday evening as the area got flooded due to heavy rain.

A missing person complaint was filed by her relative after she did not return home for a prolonged period of time.

Senior inspector Firoz Bagwan of Tardeo police station said the body was found near Haji Ali Dargah lotus point.