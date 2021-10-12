Mundra Port Drugs Seizure: Raids at NCR by NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carrying raids at five locations in the National Capital Region (NCR) in connection with the 3,000 kg Afghan heroin seized from Munda Port last month, informed people familiar with the development.

The drug haul worth Rs. 21,000 crore as estimated by agencies, was the largest ever seizure by the Indian agencies. A narco-terror link is being probed in the delivery as it was sent to India from Kandahar after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, a Hindustan Times report said.

The consignment was intercepted by the Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence (DRI) on September 14 and 15 on the basis of specific intelligence that high-quality heroin was being smuggled in two containers from Afghanistan to Gujarat’s Mundra port via Iran’s Bandar Abbas port. The two containers had 1,999.58 kg and 988.64 kg heroin packed, layered between the talc to avoid detection by security and customs officials, the HT report said.

The report further stated that at least eight people, including Chennai couple Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaishali and Machavaram Sudhakar, who allegedly imported the heroin concealed in the semi-processed talc stones through their Vijaywada registered firm (Aashi Trading Company) from a Kandahar based company, four Afghan nationals, an Uzbek woman have been arrested by the DRI so far.

The case was transferred to NIA by the ministry of home affairs last week to probe the Taliban-Pakistan angle.

Officials cited above said among those being raided on Tuesday are some individuals having Afghan links.

