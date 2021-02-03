Top StoriesRegional

Municipal Polls: Mizoram Declares Feb 16 As Public Holiday

By Pratidin Bureau
Mizoram government on Wednesday has announced February 16 as public holiday for government servants under both Central and State Public Sector Undertakings, financial and educational institutions to exercise their franchise in the elections to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation this year.

The polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm, while, the counting of the votes will take place on February 18. In case of repolling, February 17 has been selected/

Keeping in view of the outbreak of coronavirus, the election was slated to be held in December last year but was cancelled. As per reports, at least 66 candidates have filed nomination papers for AMC polls.

A total of 19 seats are there in AMC, out of which six are reserved for women. The Mizoram People’s Conference has already won one seat. 274 polling stations have been set up for the elections.

