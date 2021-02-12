Music Video ‘Lilabaye Koisil’ Unveiled At Asomiya Pratidin Office

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
A video of the song titled “Lilabaye Koisil” was unveiled at a function held at Asomiya Pratidin Sadin’s office on Friday.

The music video was officially unveiled by Nandini magazine’s editor and well-known writer Maini Mahanta.  Inaugurating the song, Maini Mahanta praised the lyricist as well as the child artists and actors for their brilliant performance.

The song was sung by child artist Priyadarshan Deka and composed by Manshi Bayon, Senior Assistant Editor of Asomiya Pratidin paper.

Prakash Mahanta, Associate Editor and Analyst of Assamese Pratidin newspaper was invited as the chief guest of the program. In his speech, he praised the talent of the child artist Priyadarshan and also said that the video of the song has beautifully presented the lively scene of a simple village.

The song stars Priyadarshan and popular Assamese actress Snigdha Gogoi, who played the role of Priyadarshan’s mother in the video.

