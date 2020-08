Setting a great example of plurality, co-existence and communal harmony, one Muhammad Syed Ali donated two 2 kathas of land for the construction of a Namghar in Sootea.

As per sources, the residents of the Poorna Madhavpur village were not having enough land for constructing a Namghar there. Therefore, they requested Ali for land.

Ali, after consulting with his family, decided to donate the plot of land for the construction of the Namghar.

Ali was felicitated by the villagers for his noble act.