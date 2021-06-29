Muslim Parties Are Not Voicing On Birth Control: CM

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that the Muslim Political Parties in Assam are not raising any voice on the increasing population on the state.

The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the statement today while addressing the media on the increasing Islamic population in the state.

As per sources, a meeting will be held in the presence of the Chief Minister with the political parties in the state on July.

Earlier, CM Sarma made a statement where he appealed to Muslims of the state to adopt a ‘decent family planning policy’ for population control.

While appealing, CM Sarma said, “We want to work more for the minority Muslim community to reduce population burden. We want to work together with them so that population in the state is controlled. Population is the main root of social menace like poverty, land encroachment and we can reduce this social menace if population is reduced.”