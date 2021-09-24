Muslims Should Bow To “Indian Culture” As Hindu Gods Were Their Ancestors: UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Thursday has said that lord Ram, Krishna, and Shiva were the ancestors of Indian Muslims and they should bow to the “land and culture of India”.

The minister of state for parliamentary affairs in his provocative remark also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have defeated the mindset which intended to create an Islamic State in the country by raising the flag of Hindutva and “Indian culture”.

As per a report from top leading daily, presenting the account of Adityanath government’s work during the last four-and-a-half-years before the media on Thursday evening, Shukla said: “The ancestors of the Muslims of India are lord Ram, Krishna and Shankar (Shiva). They do not need to see the land of Kaaba. These people should bow to the land and culture of India.”

Sukla further continued his provocative speech by saying that after Syria and Afghanistan, some people from different countries want to make the world an Islamic State. Some in India have this mindset too. But, the Modi and Adityanath governments at the Centre and state have raised the flag of Hindutva and “Indian culture” in the country and defeated this mindset.