Must reserve 90% assembly seats for indigenous communities: AGP

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) demanded 90 per cent reservation of seats in the Assembly for the state’s indigenous people. It also demanded 100 per cent reservation of jobs for indigenous Assamese youth in Central government, state government and public and private sectors.

The AGP on Saturday held a legislature party meeting at AGP President Atul Bora’s official residence in Guwahati following the widespread protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

AGP insisted on constitutional safeguards for the state’s indigenous communities and demands the centre to bring an ordinance to grant ST status to the six communities and take an effective decision to implement it.

The legislature party demanded that steps should be taken for the recruitment of indigenous people in the government sector as well as the PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings).

The lawmakers also demanded constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of Assamese people as per Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.