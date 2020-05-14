Muzaffarnagar: Six Killed After Bus Runs Over Migrant Workers

Six migrant workers have been killed and five others seriously injured when a speeding bus ran over them on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway at Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Thursday.



SSP Abhishek Yadav said that the accused driver, who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested.



The workers were going on foot to their homes in Bihar from Haryana when they were hit on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway between Ghalili Check Post and Rohana Toll Plaza, about 20 km from Muzaffarnagar late last night, the official said.



The injured — Sushil, Nathu Saini, Pawan Saini, Pramod, and Ramji Rai –were rushed to the hospital.



Two of the deceased were identified as Bijender, 25, and Harsh, 20. The rest were yet to be identified, informed police.