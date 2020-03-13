Top StoriesRegional

MV Mahabahu River Cruise gets COVID-19 clearance

By Pratidin Bureau
5

The MV Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Cruise was declared “clear and safe” from the novel Coronavirus by Jorhat District Administration, reports said.

Aboard the MV Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Cruise, 52 people waited anxiously for news that could change their lives. 22 tourists and 30 employees of the cruise ship were being screened for the feared coronavirus.

A US citizen tested positive after spending at least a week on the Brahmaputra river cruise in Assam as part of his India tour last month just before he flew to the Himalayan country.

District Collector Jorhat Roshni Korati in a statement, said that the foreigner had travelled to Jorhat on February 22 and proceeded to Guwahati via the river cruise MV Mahabaahu Brahmaputra on February 23.

The river cruise that has returned to Neematighat in Jorhat consisted of 22 guests and 30 crew members.

