‘My Life Is Under Threat’: Arnab Moved To Jail

By Pratidin Bureau
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief claimed of being assaulted and his “life is under threat” while he was being shifted from the quarantine centre in Alibaug to Taloja jail on Sunday after remaining in judicial custody for four days.

“My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat”, screamed Arnab Goswami from a police van.

The Alibaug Court of Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab Goswami’s arrest. The verdict would be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday.

