Myanmar: At least 1 Killed Over 70 Missing in a Landslide at a Jade Mine

At least one person was killed and around 70-100 people are missing in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar on Wednesday.

The disaster struck at the Hpakant mine close to the Chinese border in Kachin state, where billions of dollars of jade is believed to be scoured each year from bare hillsides, reported NDTV.

“About 70-100 people are missing” following the landslide that struck around 4:00 am (2130 GMT Tuesday), said rescue team member Ko Nyi.

“We’ve sent 25 injured people to hospital while we’ve found one dead.”

Around 200 rescuers were searching to recover bodies, with some using boats to search for the dead in a nearby lake, he added.

A photo posted on social media by a local journalist who said he was at the scene showed dozens of people standing on the edge of the lake, with some launching boats into the water.

Local outlet Kachin News Group said 20 miners had been killed in the landslide.

Myanmar’s fire services said its personnel from Hpakant and nearby town of Lone Khin were involved in the rescue effort but gave no figures of dead or missing.

